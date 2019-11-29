Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend

We begin this morning mostly clear and cold. Keep your pets, plants, pipes and people protected from the cold through 9 a.m. I'm also watching fog form in areas like Santa Rosa where the temperature remains below freezing through the morning commute. Watch out for black ice!




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

FREEZE WARNING: North Bay Until 9 a.m.
FROST ADVISORY: Inland East Bay and South Bay: Until 9 a.m.

A mix of sun and clouds today with isolated showers possible, especially near the Coast and Mountains. Highs remain cooler than average, lower to middle 50s.

Clouds increase tonight and keep temperatures from being as cold as this morning, lower 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend and Beyond:
Our first Atmospheric River event this season arrives tomorrow and continues through Monday. The storm ranks 2-Moderate Saturday and Sunday and tapers to 1-Light for Monday on our Storm Impact Scale.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincaid Burn Scare 1 p.m. Saturday - 3 a.m. Monday
HIGH WIND WATCH: 8 a.m. Saturday - 3 a.m. Monday

Temperatures:
Concord: 54/35
Fremont: 51/39
Oakland: 53/41
Redwood City: 53/37
San Francisco: 52/42
San Jose: 52/38
San Rafael: 53/41
Santa Rosa: 54/32

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 49 - 51 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 50 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 33 - 37 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Shower
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

