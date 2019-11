AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend

Weekend and Beyond:

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin this morning mostly clear and cold. Keep your pets, plants, pipes and people protected from the cold through 9 a.m. I'm also watching fog form in areas like Santa Rosa where the temperature remains below freezing through the morning commute. Watch out for black ice!FREEZE WARNING: North Bay Until 9 a.m.FROST ADVISORY: Inland East Bay and South Bay: Until 9 a.m.A mix of sun and clouds today with isolated showers possible, especially near the Coast and Mountains. Highs remain cooler than average, lower to middle 50s.Clouds increase tonight and keep temperatures from being as cold as this morning, lower 30s to lower 40s.Our first Atmospheric River event this season arrives tomorrow and continues through Monday. The storm ranks 2-Moderate Saturday and Sunday and tapers to 1-Light for Monday on our Storm Impact Scale.FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincaid Burn Scare 1 p.m. Saturday - 3 a.m. MondayHIGH WIND WATCH: 8 a.m. Saturday - 3 a.m. MondayConcord: 54/35Fremont: 51/39Oakland: 53/41Redwood City: 53/37San Francisco: 52/42San Jose: 52/38San Rafael: 53/41Santa Rosa: 54/32TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 49 - 51 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 50 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 51 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 33 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowerHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 51 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 34 - 39 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now