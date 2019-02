Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric River is over

Updated an hour ago

The Atmospheric River is over! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says to expect scattered light showers with an isolated and brief moderate shower the rest of today. These will not cause additional flooding.Flood Warnings are still in effect even though the storm has lost its intensity and dropped to a "1-Light" on our Storm Impact Scale.Showers will linger into Thursday, and Friday will be partly sunny and dry, but rain will return over the weekend.Concord 63Oakland 62Redwood City 62San Francisco 60San Jose 64Santa Rosa 60Today: Lingering ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Spotty ShowersLows: Upper 40sToday: Periods of RainHighs: Near 60Tonight: Chance of showersLows: In the 40sToday: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Spotty ShowersLows: Upper 40sToday: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Spotty ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Spotty ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Lingering ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Spotty ShowersLows: Upper 40s to 50Morning Showers/CoolerHighs: 54 Coast to 56 Inland