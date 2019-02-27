Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric River is over

The Atmospheric River is over! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says to expect scattered light showers with an isolated and brief moderate shower the rest of today. These will not cause additional flooding.
Flood Warnings are still in effect even though the storm has lost its intensity and dropped to a "1-Light" on our Storm Impact Scale.
Showers will linger into Thursday, and Friday will be partly sunny and dry, but rain will return over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 62
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
North Bay:
Today: Periods of Rain
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Inland:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
South Bay:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to 50
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Morning Showers/Cooler
Highs: 54 Coast to 56 Inland
