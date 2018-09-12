AccuWeather Forecast: Autumn cold front is here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A broken deck of high clouds covers our neighborhoods this morning. We also have microclimate temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Our first autumn cold front arrives today. The cooler breezes drop our highs 5 to 11 degrees compared to yesterday. The deck of high clouds remains and breezy conditions develop from late morning through evening.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1p.m. - 9p.m.
High clouds continue overnight with a low clouds developing along the Coast. Cool lows arrive behind the front, middle 40s to upper 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 77/55
Fremont: 70/55
Oakland: 68/55
Redwood City: 71/54
San Francisco: 64/53
San Jose: 73/54
San Rafael: 70/53
Santa Rosa: 76/48
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Looking ahead to Thursday
The coolest part of this air mass tempers the increasing afternoon sunshine tomorrow. Expect highs within a couple degrees of today's levels.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!