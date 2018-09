AccuWeather Forecast: Autumn cold front is here

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Looking ahead to Thursday

A broken deck of high clouds covers our neighborhoods this morning. We also have microclimate temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 60s.Our first autumn cold front arrives today. The cooler breezes drop our highs 5 to 11 degrees compared to yesterday. The deck of high clouds remains and breezy conditions develop from late morning through evening. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 1p.m. - 9p.m.High clouds continue overnight with a low clouds developing along the Coast. Cool lows arrive behind the front, middle 40s to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 77/55Fremont: 70/55Oakland: 68/55Redwood City: 71/54San Francisco: 64/53San Jose: 73/54San Rafael: 70/53Santa Rosa: 76/48TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesThe coolest part of this air mass tempers the increasing afternoon sunshine tomorrow. Expect highs within a couple degrees of today's levels.