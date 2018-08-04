AccuWeather Forecast: Average summer Sunday then heat wave next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Breezy conditions keep the fire danger high in parts of the North Bay with potentially dangerous conditions on the bay through the evening hours.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake County as well as parts of Sonoma and Mendocino counties. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until Saturday at 11 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity for fire weather zones.
We begin tonight seeing stars, then clouds develop along the coast and push into coastal valleys and the bay. Good sleeping weather with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 58/93
Fremont 56/78
Oakland 55/72
Redwood City 56/83
San Francisco 53/66
San Jose 60/84
San Rafael 54/84
Santa Rosa 52/90
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Clouds & Fog
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 82 - 90 Degrees
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees (north to south)
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: 55 - 63 Degrees
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: 88 - 95 Degrees
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 83 Degrees
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 61 Degrees
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 90 Degrees
Sunday
Clouds quickly return to the coast tomorrow morning but remain more glued to the coast than Saturday. The greatest amount of sunshine and warmth along the coast develops near Santa Cruz. For our bay and inland neighborhoods, a nearly normal summer day develops with highs a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Breezes pick up again during the afternoon hours.
