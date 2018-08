AccuWeather Forecast: Average summer Sunday then heat wave next week

Today's Temperatures

Breezy conditions keep the fire danger high in parts of the North Bay with potentially dangerous conditions on the bay through the evening hours. Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lake County as well as parts of Sonoma and Mendocino counties. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until Saturday at 11 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity for fire weather zones.We begin tonight seeing stars, then clouds develop along the coast and push into coastal valleys and the bay. Good sleeping weather with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordFremontOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSan RafaelSanta RosaTonight: Cloudy, MistyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTomorrow: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTonight: Patchy Clouds & FogLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTomorrow: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 82 - 90 DegreesTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTomorrow: Sunny, BreezyHighs: 70 - 78 Degrees (north to south)Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: 55 - 63 DegreesTomorrow: SunnyHighs: 88 - 95 DegreesTonight: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTomorrow: SunnyHighs: 72 - 83 DegreesTonight: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 61 DegreesTomorrow: SunnyHighs: 80 - 90 DegreesClouds quickly return to the coast tomorrow morning but remain more glued to the coast than Saturday. The greatest amount of sunshine and warmth along the coast develops near Santa Cruz. For our bay and inland neighborhoods, a nearly normal summer day develops with highs a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Breezes pick up again during the afternoon hours.