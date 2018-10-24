WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Average today, warm weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today with increasing high clouds and a few patches of fog over San Francisco and near Novato. Temperatures fall between the middle 40s and middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A dry cold front pushes a shield of high clouds across our neighborhoods this morning through the early afternoon. Enjoy increasing sunshine and temperatures late this afternoon. Highs reach average levels, middle 60s to middle 70s.

This month's full moon (Hunter's Moon) rises at 6:51 p.m. today. A few passing high and low clouds join the full moon. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s again.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord: 75/51
Fremont: 72/51
Oakland: 69/53
Redwood City: 69/48
San Francisco: 64/53
San Jose: 72/53
San Rafael: 70/51
Santa Rosa: 71/46

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 48- 52 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Thursday:
Warmer high pressure takes control of our weather tomorrow. Afternoon highs climb 2 to 6 degrees above today's levels, pushing them above average levels.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspicious packages sent to homes of Clintons, Obamas
Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in SF
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Fires at 2 Oakland construction sites under investigation
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
San Francisco businesses facing losses during Van Ness construction project
VIDEO: Look inside this incredible $45 million SF home
Previously undisclosed crack in Millennium Tower prompting safety concerns
Show More
Local 97-year-old ace pilot getting national Audie Murphy award
No charges for SJPD officers involved in fatal shooting
VIDEO: Drone captures aftermath of high rise building fire in SF
SF police arrest suspect accused of sucker punching man waiting for rideshare
Funding to Transbay Joint Powers Authority suspended in unanimous vote
More News