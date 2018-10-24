AccuWeather Forecast: Average today, warm weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today with increasing high clouds and a few patches of fog over San Francisco and near Novato. Temperatures fall between the middle 40s and middle 50s.
A dry cold front pushes a shield of high clouds across our neighborhoods this morning through the early afternoon. Enjoy increasing sunshine and temperatures late this afternoon. Highs reach average levels, middle 60s to middle 70s.
This month's full moon (Hunter's Moon) rises at 6:51 p.m. today. A few passing high and low clouds join the full moon. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s again.
Temperatures:
Concord: 75/51
Fremont: 72/51
Oakland: 69/53
Redwood City: 69/48
San Francisco: 64/53
San Jose: 72/53
San Rafael: 70/51
Santa Rosa: 71/46
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 48- 52 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Thursday:
Warmer high pressure takes control of our weather tomorrow. Afternoon highs climb 2 to 6 degrees above today's levels, pushing them above average levels.
