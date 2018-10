AccuWeather Forecast: Average today, warm weekend

Temperatures:

We begin today with increasing high clouds and a few patches of fog over San Francisco and near Novato. Temperatures fall between the middle 40s and middle 50s.A dry cold front pushes a shield of high clouds across our neighborhoods this morning through the early afternoon. Enjoy increasing sunshine and temperatures late this afternoon. Highs reach average levels, middle 60s to middle 70s.This month's full moon (Hunter's Moon) rises at 6:51 p.m. today. A few passing high and low clouds join the full moon. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s again.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 75/51Fremont: 72/51Oakland: 69/53Redwood City: 69/48San Francisco: 64/53San Jose: 72/53San Rafael: 70/51Santa Rosa: 71/46TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 48- 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesWarmer high pressure takes control of our weather tomorrow. Afternoon highs climb 2 to 6 degrees above today's levels, pushing them above average levels.