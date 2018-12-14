WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Back-to-back storms starting today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Increasing clouds and fog this morning with mild temperatures, middle 40s to middle 50s. The thickest fog moves into the East Bay and North Bay Valleys. You may even see some radar returns but the dry air below 12,000 feet evaporates it.



VIDEO: Meteoroloigst Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Light and moderate rain starts reaching the ground around noon in the North Bay. Scattered light showers are possible elsewhere at the same time. The steadier rain slides south and enters the Bay by 4 p.m. and brings a chance of rain to all neighborhoods by the end of the evening commute. The storm ranks 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.

The front responsible for the rain moves north tonight and takes the best chance of rain with it. Lows dip into the middle 40s and middle 50s.

Weekend:
A chance of light rain lingers across the North Bay Saturday with random light showers possible elsewhere.

Light to moderate rain rolls into the North Bay Sunday morning. It stays there until finally sliding south during the afternoon hours. The most widespread area of moderate rain moves north to south from late afternoon through late evening. Expect gusty conditions also. This stronger storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/50
Fremont: 61/52
Oakland: 61/51
Redwood City: 61/51
San Francisco: 60/53
San Jose: 62/51
San Rafael: 59/50
Santa Rosa: 60/45

Coast
TODAY: PM Rain
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: PM Rain
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Rain
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Chance of Evening Rain
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Damp
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Chance of Evening Rain
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Gray
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Chance of Evening Rain
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 51 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Dense fog returns Wednesday creating hazardous driving conditions
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH: Michael Cohen speaks exclusively on 'GMA'
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
Man rescued from top of Muni train in Castro
CHP cracks down on Bay Area carpool, express lane cheats
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
Bay Area baker captures America's attention with panettone pastry
Michelle Obama to visit with Silicon Valley group during Friday's book tour
FBI looking for persons responsible for Nationwide bomb threat hoax, Bay Area impacted
Show More
Preliminary findings released into what caused cracks in beams in Salesforce Transit Center building
Residents raise concerns about traffic over proposed 54-story high-rise in Emeryville
Mavericks surf contest not happening Monday due to waves being too big
This is how California's 'text tax' would work
'Elite' Sheraton hotel member accused of recording guest next door
More News