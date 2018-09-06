WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Bay Area heating up

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday night will be mostly clear early, with areas of low clouds and fog pushing from the coast across the bay and locally inland overnight.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Early morning lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be partly sunny and mild at the coast, sunny and warm to hot from the bay to inland areas. Highs will be in the mid 60s at the coast, upper 70s to low 80s near the bay, and low to mid 90s inland. Afternoon temperatures will taper off just a couple of degrees on Saturday, followed by further cooling from Sunday into next week.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 94
Oakland 76
Redwood City 81
San Francisco 69
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 91

Coast
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Parlty Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

North Bay:

Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s

Looking Ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland

