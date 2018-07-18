WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Bay Area heats up heading toward weekend

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, generally warm, and a bit muggy. (KGO)




Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow and Friday will be mostly sunny, generally warm, and a bit muggy.

Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. As monsoonal moisture flows into the area tomorrow--resulting in that muggy feeling--there is also a slight chance of an isolated shower or thurder shower. The weekend will bring lower humidity and a slightly cooler temperature range.

Concord 92
Oakland 75
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 69
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 86

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Friday:
Mostly Sunny/Warm & Humid
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

