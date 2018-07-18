AccuWeather Forecast: Bay Area heats up heading toward weekend

Coast:

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay.Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow and Friday will be mostly sunny, generally warm, and a bit muggy.Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. As monsoonal moisture flows into the area tomorrow--resulting in that muggy feeling--there is also a slight chance of an isolated shower or thurder shower. The weekend will bring lower humidity and a slightly cooler temperature range.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & BreezyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Near 80Tonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Near 60Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sMostly Sunny/Warm & HumidHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland