Accuweather Forecast: Bay Area remains sunny and dry

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday night will be clear and cool, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 40s.



VIDEO: Watch Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Our overall pattern will remain sunny and dry for at least the next seven days, with minor cooling likely near the end of the week.

Temperatures:
Concord 79
Oakland 75
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 72
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 78

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s


North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland

