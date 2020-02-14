AccuWeather Forecast: Bay Area sees rare thunderstorms as heat warning continues

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast
Our Excessive heat Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for the interior San Francisco Bay Area. The days are starting out much warmer due to insufficient cooling at night and therefore the days are staying hot or getting hotter adding to the heat stress.
Even with partly cloudy skies Sunday, the very hot dome of air will only minimally cool some areas at times today with more cloud cover.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
HEAT ADVISORY
Santa Rosa 99
Concord 104
San Francisco 80
Oakland 90
San Jose 96
Coast:
Highs: 76-82.
Tonight: Clear skies. Lows: 59-61.
North Bay:
Sunny skies, very warem. Highs: 86-98.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows 59-65.
East Bay:
Highs: 85-92.
Tonight: Clear & mild. Lows: 64-69.
East Bay Valleys:
Sunny & very hot. Highs: 100-106.
Tonight: Clear & warm, lows near 70.
Peninsula:
Sunny & very warm. Highs 84-95.
Tonight: Clear & mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
South Bay:
Sunny skies. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s to 100.
Tonight. Clear & mild.. Lows 64-68.
