AccuWeather Forecast: Bay Area sees rare thunderstorms as heat warning continues

Thunderstorms are spreading northward with gusty winds and lightning, increasing the risk for fire starts as an Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning are in effect through Monday morning.Our Excessive heat Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for the interior San Francisco Bay Area. The days are starting out much warmer due to insufficient cooling at night and therefore the days are staying hot or getting hotter adding to the heat stress.Even with partly cloudy skies Sunday, the very hot dome of air will only minimally cool some areas at times today with more cloud cover.Santa Rosa 99Concord 104San Francisco 80Oakland 90San Jose 96Highs: 76-82.Tonight: Clear skies. Lows: 59-61.Sunny skies, very warem. Highs: 86-98.Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows 59-65.Highs: 85-92.Tonight: Clear & mild. Lows: 64-69.Sunny & very hot. Highs: 100-106.Tonight: Clear & warm, lows near 70.Sunny & very warm. Highs 84-95.Tonight: Clear & mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.Sunny skies. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s to 100.Tonight. Clear & mild.. Lows 64-68.