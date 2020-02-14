Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Bay Area sees rare thunderstorms as heat warning continues

Thunderstorms are spreading northward with gusty winds and lightning, increasing the risk for fire starts as an Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning are in effect through Monday morning.



Our Excessive heat Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for the interior San Francisco Bay Area. The days are starting out much warmer due to insufficient cooling at night and therefore the days are staying hot or getting hotter adding to the heat stress.

Even with partly cloudy skies Sunday, the very hot dome of air will only minimally cool some areas at times today with more cloud cover.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
HEAT ADVISORY

  • 9 Bay Area cities see record high temperatures as heat wave continues across region

  • PG&E restores power to 220K customers impacted by California's grid operator-directed outages

  • Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

  • How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?


    • Santa Rosa 99
    Concord 104
    San Francisco 80
    Oakland 90
    San Jose 96

    Coast:
    Highs: 76-82.
    Tonight: Clear skies. Lows: 59-61.

    North Bay:
    Sunny skies, very warem. Highs: 86-98.
    Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows 59-65.

    East Bay:
    Highs: 85-92.
    Tonight: Clear & mild. Lows: 64-69.

    East Bay Valleys:
    Sunny & very hot. Highs: 100-106.
    Tonight: Clear & warm, lows near 70.

    Peninsula:
    Sunny & very warm. Highs 84-95.
    Tonight: Clear & mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

    South Bay:
    Sunny skies. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s to 100.
    Tonight. Clear & mild.. Lows 64-68.

