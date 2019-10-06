Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful weather Sunday after Red Flag Warning expires

Tonight a Red Flag Warning will be in effect in the North Bay Hills as gusty northeast winds will increase fire danger. Wind gusts close to 35 mph can be expected at times. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to mid-50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday will find winds decreasing in the morning in the North Bay Hills with the Red Flag Warning expiring at 10 am. It is a warm and sunny day across the Bay Area with highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 91
San Francisco: 83
Oakland: 85
San Jose: 87
Concord: 88

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Upper 80s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Lower 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 90s

Monday:
A warm and sunny October day with highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

