Accuweather Forecast: Becoming breezy today

We are seeing decreasing clouds and experiencing manageable winds this morning with seasonally cool conditions, middle 30s to upper 40s.Enjoy unlimited sunshine, very dry air and average high temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.Winds increase this morning and push limits that could cause damage. Fastest breezes blow above 1000'. WIND ADVISORY : 7 a.m. Today through 4 a.m. Tomorrow SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (North of Bay Bridge): 9 a.m. Today through 9 a.m. Tomorrow SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (South of Bay Bridge): 9 a.m. Today through 9 a.m. TomorrowOur sky remains clear tonight with the winds creating microclimate lows, 30s in the valleys, 40s around the Bay and Coast with low 50s on our hills and mountains.A few passing high clouds otherwise total sunshine and relaxing breezes. Highs remain steady in the middle to upper 50s.Concord: 59/41Fremont: 59/39Oakland: 58/45Redwood City: 57/39San Francisco: 57/46San Jose: 58/41San Rafael: 58/44Santa Rosa: 58/33TODAY: SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 39 - 45 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 35 - 41 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 39 - 45 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 38 - 43 Degrees