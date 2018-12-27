Accuweather Forecast: Becoming breezy today

We are seeing decreasing clouds and experiencing manageable winds this morning with seasonally cool conditions, middle 30s to upper 40s.
Enjoy unlimited sunshine, very dry air and average high temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.
Winds increase this morning and push limits that could cause damage. Fastest breezes blow above 1000'.
WIND ADVISORY: 7 a.m. Today through 4 a.m. Tomorrow
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (North of Bay Bridge): 9 a.m. Today through 9 a.m. Tomorrow
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (South of Bay Bridge): 9 a.m. Today through 9 a.m. Tomorrow
Our sky remains clear tonight with the winds creating microclimate lows, 30s in the valleys, 40s around the Bay and Coast with low 50s on our hills and mountains.
Friday:
A few passing high clouds otherwise total sunshine and relaxing breezes. Highs remain steady in the middle to upper 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/41
Fremont: 59/39
Oakland: 58/45
Redwood City: 57/39
San Francisco: 57/46
San Jose: 58/41
San Rafael: 58/44
Santa Rosa: 58/33
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 35 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
