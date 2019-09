AccuWeather Forecast: Below average highs, harsh rebound

Temperatures:

Monday is back...We begin today clear to partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Temps settle into the lower to upper 50s during the morning commute.This afternoon features a sunny Bay and Inland with a few clouds lingering near the Coast. Expect breezy conditions especially near water this afternoon. Highs remain slightly below average.A clear to partly cloudy sky remains tonight with lows dipping into the lower to upper 50s.Expect one last day of cool to comfy conditions during the afternoon with highs similar to today.A robust warming trend develops Wednesday and lingers through Saturday.Concord: 83/59Fremont: 74/59Oakland: 73/59Redwood City: 73/60San Francisco: 68/58San Jose: 77/60San Rafael: 79/56Santa Rosa: 81/52TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now