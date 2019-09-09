Monday is back...
We begin today clear to partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Temps settle into the lower to upper 50s during the morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
This afternoon features a sunny Bay and Inland with a few clouds lingering near the Coast. Expect breezy conditions especially near water this afternoon. Highs remain slightly below average.
A clear to partly cloudy sky remains tonight with lows dipping into the lower to upper 50s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Expect one last day of cool to comfy conditions during the afternoon with highs similar to today.
A robust warming trend develops Wednesday and lingers through Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 83/59
Fremont: 74/59
Oakland: 73/59
Redwood City: 73/60
San Francisco: 68/58
San Jose: 77/60
San Rafael: 79/56
Santa Rosa: 81/52
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Below average highs, harsh rebound
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News