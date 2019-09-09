Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Below average highs, harsh rebound

Monday is back...
We begin today clear to partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Temps settle into the lower to upper 50s during the morning commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This afternoon features a sunny Bay and Inland with a few clouds lingering near the Coast. Expect breezy conditions especially near water this afternoon. Highs remain slightly below average.

A clear to partly cloudy sky remains tonight with lows dipping into the lower to upper 50s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Expect one last day of cool to comfy conditions during the afternoon with highs similar to today.
A robust warming trend develops Wednesday and lingers through Saturday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 83/59
Fremont: 74/59
Oakland: 73/59
Redwood City: 73/60
San Francisco: 68/58
San Jose: 77/60
San Rafael: 79/56
Santa Rosa: 81/52

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO flight delays, cancellations increase on 2nd day of runway construction
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Rope resembling a noose found near Oakland elementary school
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Arrest made in Lake County wildfire
British Airways strike looming
Richard Sherman's pick 6 energizes 49ers in 31-17 victory over Tampa Bay
Show More
Reports: Alameda native Keelan Doss returning to Raiders
Nearly 350 flights delayed or cancelled on day 1 of SFO runway closure
Neighbors evacuated during 6-hour police standoff with rape suspect in Vallejo
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
More TOP STORIES News