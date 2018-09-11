AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today clear and cool with temperatures from the middle 40s to lower 60s.
Sunshine controls our sky this afternoon. Breezy conditions develop a few hours earlier this afternoon. This cools us a couple degrees compared to yesterday but still close to seasonal averages.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
High clouds roam our sky tonight with a few more low clouds near the Coast and patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay valleys. Look for similar lows as to this morning.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 84/56
Fremont: 76/55
Oakland: 72/54
Redwood City: 79/54
San Francisco: 68/53
San Jose: 80/55
San Rafael: 81/53
Santa Rosa: 86/49
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Looking ahead to Wednesday
The cooler Alaskan air arrives tomorrow. Expect breezy conditions and even cooler highs with a partly cloudy sky.
