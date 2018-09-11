WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today clear and cool with temperatures from the middle 40s to lower 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Sunshine controls our sky this afternoon. Breezy conditions develop a few hours earlier this afternoon. This cools us a couple degrees compared to yesterday but still close to seasonal averages.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

High clouds roam our sky tonight with a few more low clouds near the Coast and patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay valleys. Look for similar lows as to this morning.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 84/56
Fremont: 76/55
Oakland: 72/54
Redwood City: 79/54
San Francisco: 68/53
San Jose: 80/55
San Rafael: 81/53
Santa Rosa: 86/49

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

Looking ahead to Wednesday
The cooler Alaskan air arrives tomorrow. Expect breezy conditions and even cooler highs with a partly cloudy sky.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane
Florence now a major hurricane, aims for US Southeast
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: 9/11 remembrance ceremony in New York
Marin County wildfire prompts evacuations, threatens structures
SFFD to hold ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
Dashcam video captures moment Muni bus crashed into SF building
Sonoma County tests emergency phone calls in wake of North Bay Fires
Oakland Raiders fans celebrate what may be last Coliseum season opener
Global Climate Action Summit being held in San Francisco
Show More
Jon Gruden loss in Raiders return gives debuting coaches 0-7 start
Analyst: SF spent $35 million a year to remove trash from streets
Lafayette residents ready to confront PG&E over trees
Oakland Raiders fall to Los Angeles Rams in season opener
Many Bay Area residents already meeting new carbon-free energy goal
More News