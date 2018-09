AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing

Today's Temperatures

We begin today clear and cool with temperatures from the middle 40s to lower 60s.Sunshine controls our sky this afternoon. Breezy conditions develop a few hours earlier this afternoon. This cools us a couple degrees compared to yesterday but still close to seasonal averages. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.High clouds roam our sky tonight with a few more low clouds near the Coast and patchy fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay valleys. Look for similar lows as to this morning.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 84/56Fremont: 76/55Oakland: 72/54Redwood City: 79/54San Francisco: 68/53San Jose: 80/55San Rafael: 81/53Santa Rosa: 86/49TODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 68 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesThe cooler Alaskan air arrives tomorrow. Expect breezy conditions and even cooler highs with a partly cloudy sky.