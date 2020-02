AccuWeather forecast: Blustery winds to arrive in Bay Area overnight

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Get ready for blustery winds to arrive overnight. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for much of the Bay Area early Sunday morning for strong wind gusts up to 45 mph.This could bring tree limbs down and cause power outages. A good idea to secure any outdoor furniture that is not tied down.Lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s under a blend of stars and clouds. Sunday is a blustery and chilly day. Expect our gusty winds to continue and a colder day with highs reaching the low to mid 50s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly Cloudy/WindyLows: Mid 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Blustery, ChillyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Blustery, ChillyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/WindyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Blustery, ChillyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/WindyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Blustery, ChillyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/WindyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Blustery, ChillyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/WindyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Blustery, ChillyHighs: Mid 50sOur gusty winds calm down in the morning but it is a cold start to the day with many cities well in the 30s first thing. It is a sunny but brisk day with highs in the low to mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now