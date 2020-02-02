Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Blustery winds to arrive in Bay Area overnight

Get ready for blustery winds to arrive overnight. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for much of the Bay Area early Sunday morning for strong wind gusts up to 45 mph.

This could bring tree limbs down and cause power outages. A good idea to secure any outdoor furniture that is not tied down.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s under a blend of stars and clouds. Sunday is a blustery and chilly day. Expect our gusty winds to continue and a colder day with highs reaching the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
San Francisco 53
Oakland 55
San Jose 55
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Blustery, Chilly
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Blustery, Chilly
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Blustery, Chilly
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Blustery, Chilly
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Blustery, Chilly
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Blustery, Chilly
Highs: Mid 50s

Monday:
Our gusty winds calm down in the morning but it is a cold start to the day with many cities well in the 30s first thing. It is a sunny but brisk day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

