AccuWeather forecast: Break before level 2 storm hits Bay Area Friday

A storm that registers as a level 2 on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale moves in tomorrow afternoon/evening. A Flash Flood Watch goes up at 4 pm tomorrow until 4 am Saturday for the north bay including the Kincade fire burn area.Heavy rain may lead to debris flows and flash flooding.A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of the Bay Area from 10 am tomorrow to 7 am Saturday.Wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour may topple trees and power lines. There is a chance of thunderstorms.The wet, windy pattern continues Saturday with possible thunderstorms.Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60sConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Cloudy SkiesLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Gusty Winds, PM RainHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Cloudy ConditionsLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM RainHighs: Low 60sTonight: Cloudy Skies, Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM RainHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Cloudy Skies, Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Spotty AM Showers, Windy with Heavier Rain PMHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Cloudy SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM RainHighs: Low 60sTonight: Cloudy SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Winds Increasing, PM RainHighs: Low to Mid 60s