AccuWeather forecast: Break before level 2 storm hits Bay Area Friday

A storm that registers as a level 2 on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale moves in tomorrow afternoon/evening. A Flash Flood Watch goes up at 4 pm tomorrow until 4 am Saturday for the north bay including the Kincade fire burn area.
Heavy rain may lead to debris flows and flash flooding.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of the Bay Area from 10 am tomorrow to 7 am Saturday.
Wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour may topple trees and power lines. There is a chance of thunderstorms.
Look ahead to Saturday:
The wet, windy pattern continues Saturday with possible thunderstorms.
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 62
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy Conditions
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers, Windy with Heavier Rain PM
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Winds Increasing, PM Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Break before level 2 storm hits Bay Area Friday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News