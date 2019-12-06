Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Break before level 2 storm hits Bay Area Friday

A storm that registers as a level 2 on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale moves in tomorrow afternoon/evening. A Flash Flood Watch goes up at 4 pm tomorrow until 4 am Saturday for the north bay including the Kincade fire burn area.

Heavy rain may lead to debris flows and flash flooding.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of the Bay Area from 10 am tomorrow to 7 am Saturday.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour may topple trees and power lines. There is a chance of thunderstorms.

Look ahead to Saturday:
The wet, windy pattern continues Saturday with possible thunderstorms.

Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 62
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 60

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy Conditions
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Spotty AM Showers, Windy with Heavier Rain PM
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Winds, PM Rain
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Winds Increasing, PM Rain
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

