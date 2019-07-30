Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Break from summer heat continues

Clouds increase and march east during the morning commute today. A spit of mist possible during this time with isolated areas of fog. Temperatures range from the near 50 to near 60 degrees which is slightly cooler than yesterday morning.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Clouds slowly shrink back to the Coast and take all morning to make the trip. At the Coast they thin through the day just like yesterday. A few high clouds also roam our afternoon sky. Highs remain cooler than average from near 60 at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.

A canopy of clouds cover us again tonight and lead us to nearly the same conditions.

Wednesday:
A slightly faster reveal of sunshine offers a few degrees of warmth tomorrow.

Watch the weekend for summer warmth to return to many Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

Temperatures:
Concord: 83/57
Fremont: 76/55
Oakland: 69/57
Redwood City: 75/54
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 78/56
San Rafael: 78/54
Santa Rosa: 85/50

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog & Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Spotty Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy pledges to remain strong in wake of shooting
Family assistance center opens for Gilroy shooting survivors
Gilroy community comes together in separate vigils to honor shooting victims
Report: Bay Area suspect in Italy police killing punched student in SF
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Show More
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Morning Update: Garlic festival shooting, flight returns to SFO
Antioch father, son charged with sexual abuse of foster children
Antioch man arrested for allegedly shooting co-worker at Popeye's
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
More TOP STORIES News