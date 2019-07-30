AccuWeather Forecast: Break from summer heat continues

Clouds increase and march east during the morning commute today. A spit of mist possible during this time with isolated areas of fog. Temperatures range from the near 50 to near 60 degrees which is slightly cooler than yesterday morning.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds slowly shrink back to the Coast and take all morning to make the trip. At the Coast they thin through the day just like yesterday. A few high clouds also roam our afternoon sky. Highs remain cooler than average from near 60 at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.
A canopy of clouds cover us again tonight and lead us to nearly the same conditions.
Wednesday:
A slightly faster reveal of sunshine offers a few degrees of warmth tomorrow.
Watch the weekend for summer warmth to return to many Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Temperatures:
Concord: 83/57
Fremont: 76/55
Oakland: 69/57
Redwood City: 75/54
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 78/56
San Rafael: 78/54
Santa Rosa: 85/50
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog & Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Spotty Fog & Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
