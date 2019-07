AccuWeather Forecast: Break from summer heat continues

Temperatures:

Clouds increase and march east during the morning commute today. A spit of mist possible during this time with isolated areas of fog. Temperatures range from the near 50 to near 60 degrees which is slightly cooler than yesterday morning.Clouds slowly shrink back to the Coast and take all morning to make the trip. At the Coast they thin through the day just like yesterday. A few high clouds also roam our afternoon sky. Highs remain cooler than average from near 60 at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.A canopy of clouds cover us again tonight and lead us to nearly the same conditions.A slightly faster reveal of sunshine offers a few degrees of warmth tomorrow.Watch the weekend for summer warmth to return to many Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Concord: 83/57Fremont: 76/55Oakland: 69/57Redwood City: 75/54San Francisco: 63/54San Jose: 78/56San Rafael: 78/54Santa Rosa: 85/50TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog & MistyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 78 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Spotty Fog & DrizzleLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, MistyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 74 - 82 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now