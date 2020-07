AccuWeather forecast: Breezes back off, warming trend begins today

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin today with limited low clouds in same areas as past few days. Temperatures Inland a few degrees milder, but overall still in 0s during our morning commute.Total sunshine takes over this afternoon. The lack of a comfy sea breeze, like the last two days, means building warmth.Tonight's forecast, rinse and repeat.Afternoon temperatures remain above average away from our Coast where our cooling sea breeze vacations the next 7 days. After warm to hot afternoons our temperatures cool to levels for decent sleeping, 50s and 60s.Concord 93/57Fremont 80/55Oakland 76/56Redwood City 85/55San Francisco 69/54San Jose 85/55San Rafael 84/53Santa Rosa 89/52TODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Peninsula Coast FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated FogLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 89 - 95 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 85 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 87 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: ClearLows: 51 - 56 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now