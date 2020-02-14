Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Breezes back off, warming trend begins today

We begin today with limited low clouds in same areas as past few days. Temperatures Inland a few degrees milder, but overall still in 0s during our morning commute.




Total sunshine takes over this afternoon. The lack of a comfy sea breeze, like the last two days, means building warmth.

Tonight's forecast, rinse and repeat.

Thursday and Beyond:
Afternoon temperatures remain above average away from our Coast where our cooling sea breeze vacations the next 7 days. After warm to hot afternoons our temperatures cool to levels for decent sleeping, 50s and 60s.

Temperatures:
Concord 93/57
Fremont 80/55
Oakland 76/56
Redwood City 85/55
San Francisco 69/54
San Jose 85/55
San Rafael 84/53
Santa Rosa 89/52

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Peninsula Coast Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated Fog
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 89 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 85 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 87 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

