AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy and cooler than average

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be mostly clear inland with passing high clouds, and partly cloudy near the coast and bay. It will be breezy to gusty across the entire region. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy to gusty, with passing high clouds.



SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1p.m. - 9p.m.

Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Breezy and cooler than average weather will prevail through the weekend, but we can expect a minor warm up early next week.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 66
Redwood City 69
San Francisco 63
San Jose 74
Santa Rosa 73

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s

Looking ahead to Friday
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler than Average
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland

