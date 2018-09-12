AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy and cooler than average

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear inland with passing high clouds, and partly cloudy near the coast and bay. It will be breezy to gusty across the entire region. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy to gusty, with passing high clouds.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1p.m. - 9p.m.
Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. Breezy and cooler than average weather will prevail through the weekend, but we can expect a minor warm up early next week.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 66
Redwood City 69
San Francisco 63
San Jose 74
Santa Rosa 73
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s
Looking ahead to Friday
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler than Average
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland
