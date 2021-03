AccuWeather forecast: Breezy beginning this week, warmer weekend ahead

Tuesday and Beyond:

High clouds, produced by a dry cold front, overtake our early sunshine this morning. Temperatures hover in the lower to upper 40s.Breezy conditions along the Coast spread into the Bay and to a lesser extent Inland this afternoon. Expect highs near 60 at the Coast with middle to upper 60s elsewhere.Mostly clear conditions return tonight with lows in the lower to upper 40s.Breezy offshore conditions develop tomorrow and linger through Wednesday. This elevates our afternoon high temperatures above average levels.Another dry cold front blows through Thursday and halts our warming.A more robust warming trend begins Friday. By Sunday highs near 70 degrees at the Coast to near 80s degrees Inland.Concord: 70/45Fremont: 67/42Oakland: 66/47Redwood City: 67/45San Francisco: 63/49San Jose: 68/44San Rafael: 60/44Santa Rosa: 61/40TODAY: High Clouds & WindyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & BreezyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & BreezyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & BreezyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & BreezyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: High Clouds & BreezyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 40 - 45 Degrees