AccuWeather forecast: Breezy beginning this week, warmer weekend ahead

High clouds, produced by a dry cold front, overtake our early sunshine this morning. Temperatures hover in the lower to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Breezy conditions along the Coast spread into the Bay and to a lesser extent Inland this afternoon. Expect highs near 60 at the Coast with middle to upper 60s elsewhere.
Mostly clear conditions return tonight with lows in the lower to upper 40s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Breezy offshore conditions develop tomorrow and linger through Wednesday. This elevates our afternoon high temperatures above average levels.
Another dry cold front blows through Thursday and halts our warming.
A more robust warming trend begins Friday. By Sunday highs near 70 degrees at the Coast to near 80s degrees Inland.
Temperatures:
Concord: 70/45
Fremont: 67/42
Oakland: 66/47
Redwood City: 67/45
San Francisco: 63/49
San Jose: 68/44
San Rafael: 60/44
Santa Rosa: 61/40
Coast:
TODAY: High Clouds & Windy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
AccuWeather forecast: Breezy beginning this week, warmer weekend ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News