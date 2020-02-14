Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Breezy beginning this week, warmer weekend ahead

High clouds, produced by a dry cold front, overtake our early sunshine this morning. Temperatures hover in the lower to upper 40s.



Breezy conditions along the Coast spread into the Bay and to a lesser extent Inland this afternoon. Expect highs near 60 at the Coast with middle to upper 60s elsewhere.

Mostly clear conditions return tonight with lows in the lower to upper 40s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Breezy offshore conditions develop tomorrow and linger through Wednesday. This elevates our afternoon high temperatures above average levels.

Another dry cold front blows through Thursday and halts our warming.

A more robust warming trend begins Friday. By Sunday highs near 70 degrees at the Coast to near 80s degrees Inland.

Temperatures:
Concord: 70/45
Fremont: 67/42
Oakland: 66/47
Redwood City: 67/45
San Francisco: 63/49
San Jose: 68/44
San Rafael: 60/44
Santa Rosa: 61/40

Coast:
TODAY: High Clouds & Windy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Breezy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

