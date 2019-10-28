Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Breezy conditions, high fire danger continues

Breezy conditions in the upper elevations this morning. A Red Flag Warning continues through 11 a.m. It's a cool start with a sunny afternoon on the way.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Spare the Air Alert for poor air quality today.

A Beach Hazard Statement from 3 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Increased risk of sneaker waves. Winds relax later today and tomorrow. An offshore flow returns midday Tuesday into Wednesday.

Highs: 64-76.

Temperatures:
Concord: 49/74
Fremont: 58/72
Redwood City : 48/70
San Francisco: 60/68
San Jose: 53/73

Coast
TODAY: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s & 50s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT Clear.
Lows: Near 50.

TUESDAY:
Sunny & pleasant after morning low clouds.
HIGHS: 64-76.

