AccuWeather forecast: Breezy conditions, high fire danger continues

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Breezy conditions in the upper elevations this morning. A Red Flag Warning continues through 11 a.m. It's a cool start with a sunny afternoon on the way. Spare the Air Alert for poor air quality today.A Beach Hazard Statement from 3 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Increased risk of sneaker waves. Winds relax later today and tomorrow. An offshore flow returns midday Tuesday into Wednesday.Highs: 64-76.Concord: 49/74Fremont: 58/72Redwood City : 48/70San Francisco: 60/68San Jose: 53/73TODAY: Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 40s & 50s.TODAY: Hazy skies.Highs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny skies.HIGHS: Near 70.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the low 70s.TONIGHT Clear.Lows: Near 50.Sunny & pleasant after morning low clouds.HIGHS: 64-76.