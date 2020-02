AccuWeather forecast: Breezy to windy, warmer today

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Good news to begin our Monday. Fewer of us have to deal with dangerous winds.WINDY ADVISORY: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo RangeThrough 11 a.m. TuesdayWe begin today with Microclimates. Temperatures range from 32 degrees in Ukiah to 56 degrees in Oakland. Our sky remains free of fog.Sunshine continues to control the remainder of our day with warmer temperatures today.Breezes taper tomorrow while high temperatures keep climbing.A gradual cooling trend begins Wednesday as an onshore wind develops.Highs remain warmer than average through Sunday with no chance of rain.Concord: 68/44Fremont: 66/43Oakland: 63/46Redwood City: 67/42San Francisco: 64/49San Jose: 67/43San Rafael: 68/46Santa Rosa: 71/38TODAY: SunnyHighs: 60 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WindyHighs: 67 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 37 - 43 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now