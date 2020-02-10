AccuWeather forecast: Breezy to windy, warmer today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Good news to begin our Monday. Fewer of us have to deal with dangerous winds.
WINDY ADVISORY: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range
Through 11 a.m. Tuesday
We begin today with Microclimates. Temperatures range from 32 degrees in Ukiah to 56 degrees in Oakland. Our sky remains free of fog.
Sunshine continues to control the remainder of our day with warmer temperatures today.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Breezes taper tomorrow while high temperatures keep climbing.
A gradual cooling trend begins Wednesday as an onshore wind develops.
Highs remain warmer than average through Sunday with no chance of rain.
Temperatures:
Concord: 68/44
Fremont: 66/43
Oakland: 63/46
Redwood City: 67/42
San Francisco: 64/49
San Jose: 67/43
San Rafael: 68/46
Santa Rosa: 71/38
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Windy
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 43 Degrees
