Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers

Today features scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs will reach only into the low 50s. The storm moving through today ranks only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.Colder air will sweep in on Tuesday, bringing a chance of snow to elevations above 2,000 feet. The remainder of the week will be dry, but early mornings will be cold.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Scattered Showers/Brief DownpoursLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers/BreezyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Showers/Brief DownpoursLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Showers/Brief DownpoursLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers/BreezyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Showers/Brief DownpoursLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers/BreezyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Showers/Brief DownpoursLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers/BreezyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Showers/Brief DownpoursLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered Showers/BreezyHighs: Low 50sMixed Precipitation/Snow Levels Down to 2,000 FeetHighs: Low 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now