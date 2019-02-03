WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers

Today features scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs will reach only into the low 50s. The storm moving through today ranks only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Colder air will sweep in on Tuesday, bringing a chance of snow to elevations above 2,000 feet. The remainder of the week will be dry, but early mornings will be cold.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 52
Oakland 53
Redwood City 52
San Francisco 52
San Jose 54
Santa Rosa 51

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Mixed Precipitation/Snow Levels Down to 2,000 Feet
Highs: Low 50s


