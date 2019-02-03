Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers

Today features scattered showers and breezy conditions. Highs will reach only into the low 50s. The storm moving through today ranks only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Colder air will sweep in on Tuesday, bringing a chance of snow to elevations above 2,000 feet. The remainder of the week will be dry, but early mornings will be cold.
Temperatures:
Concord 52
Oakland 53
Redwood City 52
San Francisco 52
San Jose 54
Santa Rosa 51
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Brief Downpours
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Breezy
Highs: Low 50s
Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Mixed Precipitation/Snow Levels Down to 2,000 Feet
Highs: Low 50s
