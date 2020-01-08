Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Brief break before more showers tonight

A cold front spread light showers from north to south across our neighborhoods last night.Early commuters experience damp to slippery conditions this morning.As the sky clears, dense fog forms and spreads during the commute.Expect visibility below mile in the thickets areas.You'll notice milder temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Unsettled weather produces random showers today.So random we don't need a Storm Impact Scale.A partly sunny sky and northwest wind keep us cooler than the past few days, middle to upper 50s.

A storm promising more rain arrives tonight.This storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Expect more wet weather and less fog during Thursday's morning commute.Temperatures return to the lower to upper 40s.

Thursday and Beyond:
Showers quickly move south and out of our neighborhoods by noon tomorrow with increasing afternoon sunshine.
Friday morning will be our coldest.
Expect more unsettled weather Saturday through Tuesday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 58/46
Fremont: 58/46
Oakland: 57/47
Redwood City: 58/46
San Francisco: 55/47
San Jose: 59/46
San Rafael: 57/47
Santa Rosa: 58/39

Coast:
TODAY:Partly Sunny, Random Shower
Highs:54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT:Light to Moderate Showers
Lows:45 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY:Partly Sunny, Random Shower
Highs:56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT:Light to Moderate Showers
Lows:38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY:Partly Sunny, Random Shower
Highs:56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT:Light to Moderate Showers
Lows:45 - 48 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY:Partly Sunny, Random Shower
Highs:56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT:Light to Moderate Showers
Lows:42 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY:Partly Sunny, Random Shower
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT:Light to Moderate Showers
Lows:44 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY:Partly Sunny, Random Shower
Highs:57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT:Light to Moderate Showers
Lows:43 - 47 Degrees

