AccuWeather forecast: Brief break before more showers tonight

A cold front spread light showers from north to south across our neighborhoods last night.Early commuters experience damp to slippery conditions this morning.As the sky clears, dense fog forms and spreads during the commute.Expect visibility below mile in the thickets areas.You'll notice milder temperatures in the lower 40s to lower 50s.Unsettled weather produces random showers today.So random we don't need a Storm Impact Scale.A partly sunny sky and northwest wind keep us cooler than the past few days, middle to upper 50s.A storm promising more rain arrives tonight.This storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Expect more wet weather and less fog during Thursday's morning commute.Temperatures return to the lower to upper 40s.Showers quickly move south and out of our neighborhoods by noon tomorrow with increasing afternoon sunshine.Friday morning will be our coldest.Expect more unsettled weather Saturday through Tuesday.Concord: 58/46Fremont: 58/46Oakland: 57/47Redwood City: 58/46San Francisco: 55/47San Jose: 59/46San Rafael: 57/47Santa Rosa: 58/39TODAY:Partly Sunny, Random ShowerHighs:54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT:Light to Moderate ShowersLows:45 - 48 DegreesTODAY:Partly Sunny, Random ShowerHighs:56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT:Light to Moderate ShowersLows:38 - 43 DegreesTODAY:Partly Sunny, Random ShowerHighs:56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT:Light to Moderate ShowersLows:45 - 48 DegreesTODAY:Partly Sunny, Random ShowerHighs:56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT:Light to Moderate ShowersLows:42 - 46 DegreesTODAY:Partly Sunny, Random ShowerHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT:Light to Moderate ShowersLows:44 - 48 DegreesTODAY:Partly Sunny, Random ShowerHighs:57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT:Light to Moderate ShowersLows:43 - 47 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now