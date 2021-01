AccuWeather forecast: Brief break today

Coast:

Today we can catch our breath and prepare for the strongest storm this season.We begin today clear to partly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the middle 30s Inland to middle 40s around the Bay and Coast. A few light showers roll through the East Bay this morning.A few showers and potential thunderstorms develop along the Coast and move south today. A few showers may stray near to on the Coast and especially the Santa Cruz Mountains. Even with a partly cloudy sky, winds and below-average temperatures, lower to middle 50s. put a bite in the air.Tonight's sky remains mostly clear and cold with widespread frost and patchy fog forming. Lows dip into the upper 20s Inland to lower 40s in San Francisco.Light then moderate to heavy rain develops as our atmospheric river arrives Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest rain slides south Tuesday night into Wednesday morning hitting the Santa Cruz Mountains, Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast the hardest as Wednesday continues. This strongest storm of the season ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale Waves of showers with heavy downpours, hail and mountain snow continue through Thursday. The storm's parameters are less intense Thursday. The storm drops to a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.Wet weather continues Friday through Sunday. These storms only rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 55/34Fremont: 53/35Oakland: 55/39Redwood City: 53/39San Francisco: 53/42San Jose: 53/36San Rafael: 54/38Santa Rosa: 54/27TODAY: Partly Cloudy, ShowersHighs: 50 - 52 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers PossibleHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Patchy FogLows: 26 - 32 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Patchy FogLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Patchy FogLows: 29 - 34 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers PossibleHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Patchy FogLows: 33 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers PossibleHighs: 52 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold & Patchy FogLows: 31 - 37 Degrees