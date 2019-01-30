Accuweather Forecast: Brief, heavy downpours coming tonight

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with rain developing late and continuing overnight. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale and will produce brief heavy downpours.
Patchy fog may also develop overnight in the inland valleys. Early morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday:
Tomorrow will begin with morning showers, but partial clearing will occur by afternoon. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland and near the bay.
A much stronger storm will arrive Friday and continue into Saturday. It ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and will produce widespread heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour near the coast.
Cold showers will linger on Sunday and Monday, followed by sunny and dry days Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 63
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 61
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 63
Coast:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain Ov ernight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Heavy Rain & Powerful Wind Gusts
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
