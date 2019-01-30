WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Brief, heavy downpours coming tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with rain developing late and continuing overnight. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale and will produce brief heavy downpours.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with rain developing late and continuing overnight. This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale and will produce brief heavy downpours.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Patchy fog may also develop overnight in the inland valleys. Early morning lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday:
Tomorrow will begin with morning showers, but partial clearing will occur by afternoon. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland and near the bay.

A much stronger storm will arrive Friday and continue into Saturday. It ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, and will produce widespread heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour near the coast.

Cold showers will linger on Sunday and Monday, followed by sunny and dry days Tuesday and Wednesday.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 63
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 61
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 63

Coast:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain Ov ernight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rain Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: AM Showers/Then Partial Clearing
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Heavy Rain & Powerful Wind Gusts
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is a snow squall?
More Weather
Top Stories
Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe
Freezing Midwest weather impacts flights at SFO
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Small plane crashes in Modesto without ever leaving ground
Video shows potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast
Oakland begins counting homeless population, expects number to go up
Show More
VIDEO: Elephant seals take over Drakes Beach
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Beloved Bay Area mountain may be getting an environmental makeover
SF Mayor London Breed delivers State of the City address
VIDEO: Mom, baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite at SFO
More News