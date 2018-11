Accuweather Forecast: Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds

Temperatures:

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy early, with moderate to heavy rain and strong gusty wind arriving in the late evening hours. This stormy pattern will continue through tomorrow morning, along with a chance of thunderstorms.High temperatures tomorrow will reach only into the upper 50s across the entire region. This storm ranks "3" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale . Partial clearing is likely late tomorrow afternoon and early Friday, but another storm will move into the region late Friday. The intensity of tonight's storm has resulted in the issuance of a high surf advisory, a wind advisory, and a flash flood watch in the Bay Area; and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Until 4 a.m. Friday HIGH WIND WATCH : Tomorrow 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Today 10 p.m. - 10 a.m. ThursdayMostly Cloudy/Rain Arrives at NightHighs: Upper 50s Coast to InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible ThunderstormsLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Stormy MorningHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible ThunderstormsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Stormy MorningHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible ThunderstormsLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Stormy MorningHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible ThunderstormsLows: Upper 40s to Near 50Tomorrow: Stormy MorningHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & Windy/Possible ThunderstormsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Stormy MorningHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Raniy & Windy/Possible ThunderstormsLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Stormy MorningHighs: Upper 50s