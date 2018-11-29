WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will become increasingly cloudy early, with moderate to heavy rain and strong gusty wind arriving in the late evening hours. This stormy pattern will continue through tomorrow morning, along with a chance of thunderstorms.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

High temperatures tomorrow will reach only into the upper 50s across the entire region. This storm ranks "3" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Partial clearing is likely late tomorrow afternoon and early Friday, but another storm will move into the region late Friday. The intensity of tonight's storm has resulted in the issuance of a high surf advisory, a wind advisory, and a flash flood watch in the Bay Area; and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 4 a.m. Friday


HIGH WIND WATCH: Tomorrow 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Today 10 p.m. - 10 a.m. Thursday

Friday:
Mostly Cloudy/Rain Arrives at Night
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 59
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 59
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible Thunderstorms
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible Thunderstorms
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible Thunderstorms
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy Overnight/Possible Thunderstorms
Lows: Upper 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Windy/Possible Thunderstorms
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Raniy & Windy/Possible Thunderstorms
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Upper 50s

