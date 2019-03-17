Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Bright and sunny St. Patrick's Day

Mild to warm weather on St. Patrick's Day under mainly sunny skies.

Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s






VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord 74
Oakland 72
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 70
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 73

Coast:
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s

East Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Some Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to 50

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Some Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

North Bay Valleys:
Today: High Clouds & Warm
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Some Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s

Peninsula:
Today: High Clouds & Warm
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Some Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to 50

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Some Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to 50

Monday:
Another day with above average temps. Spring showers arrive midweek.

Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
