WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Bright, breezy and dry

EMBED </>More Videos

Our sky is clearing this morning as drier breezes fill in behind yesterday's rain maker. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s to middle 40s by 8 a.m. Look for a few passing clouds, faster breezes and nearly average temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.

Our sky is clearing this morning as drier breezes fill in behind yesterday's rain maker. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s to middle 40s by 8 a.m.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Look for a few passing clouds, faster breezes and nearly average temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/39
Fremont: 59/40
Oakland: 58/43
Redwood City: 58/39
San Francisco: 57/47
San Jose: 59/41
San Rafael: 59/42
Santa Rosa: 59/36

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 55 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and dry with seasonal high temperatures, middle to upper 50s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Pres. Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
SJPD investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
WATCH TONIGHT: Warriors host the Lakers at Oracle Arena for Christmas
Raiders done in Oakland? Fans react to potential last game
Derek Carr thanks Oakland fans: 'We are still Raider Nation'
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Lakers, James visit Golden State on Christmas
Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in SF aiming to break 2016 record
Show More
Salvation Army, GLIDE serve up holiday meals throughout SF
Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Raiders fans brave the storm for possible last game at Oakland Coliseum
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
More News