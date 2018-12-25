Accuweather Forecast: Bright, breezy and dry

Our sky is clearing this morning as drier breezes fill in behind yesterday's rain maker. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s to middle 40s by 8 a.m.
Look for a few passing clouds, faster breezes and nearly average temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/39
Fremont: 59/40
Oakland: 58/43
Redwood City: 58/39
San Francisco: 57/47
San Jose: 59/41
San Rafael: 59/42
Santa Rosa: 59/36
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 55 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and dry with seasonal high temperatures, middle to upper 50s.
