Accuweather Forecast: Bright, breezy and dry

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Our sky is clearing this morning as drier breezes fill in behind yesterday's rain maker. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s to middle 40s by 8 a.m.Look for a few passing clouds, faster breezes and nearly average temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 40 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 39 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: 55 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 37 - 42 DegreesPartly cloudy and dry with seasonal high temperatures, middle to upper 50s.