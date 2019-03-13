Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Brighter, warmer and calmer ahead

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Leftover breezes greet you outside this morning. Thermometers read middle 30s to upper 40s but factor in the wind chill when dressing. The breezes relax after the morning commute ends.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Total sunshine, dry air and calm conditions help our highs warm to seasonal levels this afternoon, lower to middle 60s.

Clear, calm and seasonally cool conditions develop tonight where lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s. This will be one of the coolest nights moving forward. Also, no wind chill to deal with tomorrow morning.

Thursday:
High clouds dim our sunshine a bit tomorrow and hold our highs near today's levels.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 64/40
Fremont: 63/39
Oakland: 62/42
Redwood City: 63/38
San Francisco: 61/44
San Jose: 65/39
San Rafael: 63/43
Santa Rosa: 67/37

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to suspend death penalty; Trump not 'thrilled'
Bay Area parents allegedly involved in college admissions scam worried about exposure by media
Trash team helping keep San Francisco streets clean with app
ICE, sheriff call for policy change after SJ mother's brutal murder  
'Full House' fans upset by news of star's alleged involvement in college admissions scheme
Kerr: KD (ankle) practices, 'not ready' for Wed.
Is there a cure for HIV?
Show More
Celebs cheating? How ordinary kids can afford college
Aviation analyst not worried about flying on 737 Max 8 in U.S.
Painted Lady butterflies ready to swarm SoCal
Arrest of suspect in SJ woman's murder prompts ICE debate
College admission coaches, counselors discuss bribery scandal
More TOP STORIES News