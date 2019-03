Accuweather Forecast: Brighter, warmer and calmer ahead

Temperatures:

Leftover breezes greet you outside this morning. Thermometers read middle 30s to upper 40s but factor in the wind chill when dressing. The breezes relax after the morning commute ends.Total sunshine, dry air and calm conditions help our highs warm to seasonal levels this afternoon, lower to middle 60s.Clear, calm and seasonally cool conditions develop tonight where lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s. This will be one of the coolest nights moving forward. Also, no wind chill to deal with tomorrow morning.High clouds dim our sunshine a bit tomorrow and hold our highs near today's levels.Concord: 64/40Fremont: 63/39Oakland: 62/42Redwood City: 63/38San Francisco: 61/44San Jose: 65/39San Rafael: 63/43Santa Rosa: 67/37TODAY: SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 35 - 40 Degrees