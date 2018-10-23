WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Brighter, warmer days ahead

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Not as cloudy of a night on the way tonight. Some patchy fog will develop around the Bay shoreline but most cities remain rather clear.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday is a brighter day with a few high clouds streaking across the sky from time to time. Highs range from the low 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 71
San Francisco 64
Oakland 69
San Jose 72
Concord 75

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Thursday:
Warmer weather arrives under sunny skies; highs range from the mid 60s to low 80s.

