AccuWeather Forecast: Brighter, warmer days ahead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Not as cloudy of a night on the way tonight. Some patchy fog will develop around the Bay shoreline but most cities remain rather clear.
Wednesday is a brighter day with a few high clouds streaking across the sky from time to time. Highs range from the low 60s to mid 70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 71
San Francisco 64
Oakland 69
San Jose 72
Concord 75
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Thursday:
Warmer weather arrives under sunny skies; highs range from the mid 60s to low 80s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!