AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues

A few clouds may slip into the Bay this morning, otherwise any clouds reside along the Coast during the morning commute. Temperatures settle into the middle 50s to middle 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Our afternoon warning trend continues this afternoon with a few clouds lingering at the Coast. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.

Expect to see a lot of stars tonight with a small sliver of clouds clinging to the Coast. Good news for heat stricken areas as temperatures cool into the middle 50s to middle 60s. .

Tuesday:
Expect more of the same for our Bay and Coast communities. Inland highs climb another couple degrees with even hotter weather on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 95/60
Fremont: 86/58
Oakland: 82/58
Redwood City: 88/59
San Francisco: 76/56
San Jose: 89/61
San Rafael: 89/56
Santa Rosa: 91/54

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

