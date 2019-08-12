AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues

A few clouds may slip into the Bay this morning, otherwise any clouds reside along the Coast during the morning commute. Temperatures settle into the middle 50s to middle 60s.
Our afternoon warning trend continues this afternoon with a few clouds lingering at the Coast. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.
Expect to see a lot of stars tonight with a small sliver of clouds clinging to the Coast. Good news for heat stricken areas as temperatures cool into the middle 50s to middle 60s. .
Tuesday:
Expect more of the same for our Bay and Coast communities. Inland highs climb another couple degrees with even hotter weather on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 95/60
Fremont: 86/58
Oakland: 82/58
Redwood City: 88/59
San Francisco: 76/56
San Jose: 89/61
San Rafael: 89/56
Santa Rosa: 91/54
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
