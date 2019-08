AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues

Temperatures:

A few clouds may slip into the Bay this morning, otherwise any clouds reside along the Coast during the morning commute. Temperatures settle into the middle 50s to middle 60s.Our afternoon warning trend continues this afternoon with a few clouds lingering at the Coast. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.Expect to see a lot of stars tonight with a small sliver of clouds clinging to the Coast. Good news for heat stricken areas as temperatures cool into the middle 50s to middle 60s. .Expect more of the same for our Bay and Coast communities. Inland highs climb another couple degrees with even hotter weather on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.Concord: 95/60Fremont: 86/58Oakland: 82/58Redwood City: 88/59San Francisco: 76/56San Jose: 89/61San Rafael: 89/56Santa Rosa: 91/54TODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 87 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 91 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 90 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 57 - 62 Degrees