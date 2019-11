AccuWeather forecast: Calm before the storm

Temperatures

A chill in the air for most of us this morning. Temperatures tumble into the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s under a mainly clear sky. Sunshine, a light breeze and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of today.Expect tonight to mirror this morning with the possibility of patchy fog.A light offshore breeze develops this weekend. Expect tons of sunshine and slightly warmer than average highs. A gusty sea breeze returns and cools us Monday.Get ready for a winter storm Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, it's a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 67/41Fremont: 63/42Oakland: 64/45Redwood City: 64/41San Francisco: 62/49San Jose: 65/45San Rafael: 65/43Santa Rosa: 59/37TODAY: SunnyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now