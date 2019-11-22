Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Calm before the storm

A chill in the air for most of us this morning. Temperatures tumble into the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s under a mainly clear sky. Sunshine, a light breeze and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of today.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect tonight to mirror this morning with the possibility of patchy fog.

Weekend and Beyond:
A light offshore breeze develops this weekend. Expect tons of sunshine and slightly warmer than average highs. A gusty sea breeze returns and cools us Monday.

Get ready for a winter storm Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, it's a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures
Concord: 67/41
Fremont: 63/42
Oakland: 64/45
Redwood City: 64/41
San Francisco: 62/49
San Jose: 65/45
San Rafael: 65/43
Santa Rosa: 59/37

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrests made, gun seized in Orinda shootings, ATF says
LIVE: Metrolink train hits vehicle on tracks in Santa Fe Springs
Technology advances Fremont police services
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Bollywood radio finds Bay Area audience
Fremont restaurant brings flavors you can only get in Lanzhou to the East Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Heartbroken siblings of BART stabbing victim speak out
Show More
Special group of high school seniors graduate in East Bay
SMART Train expands service, adding new stations
Puppy dies after grooming service at South Bay Petco
How to make pretty good money in Silicon Valley: advanced manufacturing
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
More TOP STORIES News