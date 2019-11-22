AccuWeather forecast: Calm before the storm

A chill in the air for most of us this morning. Temperatures tumble into the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s under a mainly clear sky. Sunshine, a light breeze and seasonal temperatures for the remainder of today.
Expect tonight to mirror this morning with the possibility of patchy fog.
Weekend and Beyond:
A light offshore breeze develops this weekend. Expect tons of sunshine and slightly warmer than average highs. A gusty sea breeze returns and cools us Monday.
Get ready for a winter storm Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, it's a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures
Concord: 67/41
Fremont: 63/42
Oakland: 64/45
Redwood City: 64/41
San Francisco: 62/49
San Jose: 65/45
San Rafael: 65/43
Santa Rosa: 59/37
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
