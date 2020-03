AccuWeather forecast: Calmer and warmer today

Coast:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today begins with a clear sky over Bay and Inland neighborhoods with patchy fog along the Coast. Temperatures settle into the middle 40s to middle 50s.Highs climb a few more degrees this afternoon under a sunny sky. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s along the Coast with middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.A few passing high clouds enter our sky tonight along with patchy fog along the Coast. Lows dip to similar levels tomorrow morning.Warmth peaks tomorrow with near record high temperatures.Onshore winds return Thursday and the cooling trend begins.Still tracking a slight chance of wet weather and our coolest highs Saturday.Concord: 76/46Fremont: 76/47Oakland: 76/47Redwood City: 75/46San Francisco: 73/49San Jose: 76/48San Rafael: 75/47Santa Rosa: 80/43TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 44 - 5492 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 Degrees