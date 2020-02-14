Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Calmer and warmer today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today begins with a clear sky over Bay and Inland neighborhoods with patchy fog along the Coast. Temperatures settle into the middle 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs climb a few more degrees this afternoon under a sunny sky. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s along the Coast with middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.

A few passing high clouds enter our sky tonight along with patchy fog along the Coast. Lows dip to similar levels tomorrow morning.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Warmth peaks tomorrow with near record high temperatures.
Onshore winds return Thursday and the cooling trend begins.
Still tracking a slight chance of wet weather and our coolest highs Saturday.

Concord: 76/46
Fremont: 76/47
Oakland: 76/47
Redwood City: 75/46
San Francisco: 73/49
San Jose: 76/48
San Rafael: 75/47
Santa Rosa: 80/43

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 44 - 5492 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

