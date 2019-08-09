AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of early morning showers

Tonight will bring increasing high clouds to the entire region, along with low clouds near the coast and bay.
There's also a chance of early morning patchy showers near the North Bay coast. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland.
Sunday will be sunnier and much warmer, with high temperatures ranging from upper 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. This warming trend will continue into early next week, lifting inland temperatures into the mid and upper 90s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Much Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 83
Oakland: 72
Redwood City: 76
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 80
Santa Rosa: 79
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Early AM Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of AM Drizzle
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early AM Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early AM Showers
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
