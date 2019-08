AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of early morning showers

Looking ahead to Sunday:

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight will bring increasing high clouds to the entire region, along with low clouds near the coast and bay.There's also a chance of early morning patchy showers near the North Bay coast. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 80s inland.Sunday will be sunnier and much warmer, with high temperatures ranging from upper 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. This warming trend will continue into early next week, lifting inland temperatures into the mid and upper 90s.Sunny & Much WarmerHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s InlandConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Early AM DrizzleLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of AM DrizzleHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy & MildLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early AM ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early AM ShowersHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly Cloudy & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now