AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of overnight drizzle near coast

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, but areas of low clouds and fog will develop near the coast and bay.
There is also a chance of spotty drizzle overnight near the coast. Early morning lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and noticeably warmer than today, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. Warming will continue over the weekend, with sunny skies and afternoon highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s near the bay to mid 90s inland. Minor cooling will occur on Monday, followed by further cooling into the middle of next week.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 92
Oakland: 75
Redwood City: 80
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 83
Santa Rosa: 90
Coast
Tonight: Areas of Fog/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s to Near 90
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
