AccuWeather forecast: Chance of rain north then dry and warmer week ahead

We begin today partly cloudy and up to 13 degrees cooler with patchy continuing during our morning commute. Dress for temperatures in the lower to upper 40s with plenty of dew, especially Inland valleys.
Partly cloudy conditions continues this afternoon with a few showers across Mendocino County. Today's high temperatures range from 56 degrees at the Coast to 64 degrees Inland.
A mix of clouds and fog cover most neighborhoods tonight. The North Bay should expect a few light showers with more widespread showers falling on Mendocino County. Lows dip into the lower to upper 40s.
Tuesday and Beyond:
An extended period of dry and warmer weather takes over starting tomorrow.
Afternoon highs cloud reach the 70 Friday and Saturday for some.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/48
Fremont: 60/46
Oakland: 60/49
Redwood City: 59/45
San Francisco: 57/49
San Jose: 65/46
San Rafael: 61/48
Santa Rosa: 62/46
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
