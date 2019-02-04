WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered evening showers

ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather update for Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold, with a chance of scattered showers and a mix of rain and snow in elevations above 2,000 feet.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning lows will drop into the low 30s in the inland valleys. Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly, with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s near the coast and low 50s elsewhere. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry, but very cold in the early morning hours. Showers and light rain will return on Friday.

Temperatures:
Concord 52
Oakland 53
Redwood City 51
San Francisco 51
San Jose 51
Santa Rosa 53

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon Showers
Highs: Upper 40s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Mixed Precip in the Higher Elevations
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cold/Mixed Precip in Higher Elevations
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon Showers
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Cold/Partial Clearing/Mixed Precip Possible in Higher Elevations
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon Showers
Highs: Low 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon Showers
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Cold/Mixed Precip Possible in Higher Elevations
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon Showers
Highs: Low 50s

Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny/Very Chilly Morning
Highs: 50 Coast to 54 Inland


