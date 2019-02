Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered evening showers

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday night will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cold, with a chance of scattered showers and a mix of rain and snow in elevations above 2,000 feet.Morning lows will drop into the low 30s in the inland valleys. Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly, with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers. Highs will be in the upper 40s near the coast and low 50s elsewhere. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry, but very cold in the early morning hours. Showers and light rain will return on Friday.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon ShowersHighs: Upper 40sTonight: Scattered Showers/Mixed Precip in the Higher ElevationsLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Cold/Mixed Precip in Higher ElevationsLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Cold/Partial Clearing/Mixed Precip Possible in Higher ElevationsLows: Low 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered Showers/Cold/Mixed Precip Possible in Higher ElevationsLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Afternoon ShowersHighs: Low 50sMostly Sunny/Very Chilly MorningHighs: 50 Coast to 54 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now