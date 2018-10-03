WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of scattered showers, warmer temps on the way

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian says Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of widely scattered showers overnight and into the early morning hours.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of widely scattered showers overnight and into the early morning hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon, with highs ranging from around 60 degrees at the coast to mid 70s inland.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
A warmer pattern will develop on Friday and continue into early next week. Over the weekend, we can expect sunny skies with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 75
Oakland 71
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 65
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 74

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 70s

Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s

Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland

