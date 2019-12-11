AccuWeather forecast: Chance of showers continues today

We begin this morning with a buffet of weather issues. You'll find slick conditions from last night's showers, more scattered light showers and fog forming as the commute unfolds. Slightly milder temperatures envelop our neighborhoods, upper 40s to middle 50s.
Showers become more random this afternoon and remain light. Highs reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.
A better chance of more widespread showers develops tonight. The storm remains a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Thursday and Beyond:
Expect another slick morning commute with scattered showers keeping the 1-Light ranking. The showers taper late in the afternoon tomorrow,
More showers possible, especially across the North Bay Friday and slipping south Saturday. .
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/54
Fremont: 60/55
Oakland: 60/56
Redwood City: 61/53
San Francisco: 59/54
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 57/54
Santa Rosa: 56/53
Coast:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
