Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chance of showers continues today

We begin this morning with a buffet of weather issues. You'll find slick conditions from last night's showers, more scattered light showers and fog forming as the commute unfolds. Slightly milder temperatures envelop our neighborhoods, upper 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Showers become more random this afternoon and remain light. Highs reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

A better chance of more widespread showers develops tonight. The storm remains a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Thursday and Beyond:
Expect another slick morning commute with scattered showers keeping the 1-Light ranking. The showers taper late in the afternoon tomorrow,

More showers possible, especially across the North Bay Friday and slipping south Saturday. .

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/54
Fremont: 60/55
Oakland: 60/56
Redwood City: 61/53
San Francisco: 59/54
San Jose: 61/55
San Rafael: 57/54
Santa Rosa: 56/53

Coast:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Random Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Showers
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 killed in 2 vehicle crash on I-280 in Cupertino
Puppy still missing from van stolen in Fremont
SJ Mayor's plan to increase affordable housing
Oracle moving OpenWorld from SF to Las Vegas
Show More
California Hall of Fame inducts new class
SF family displaced after sewage backs up during heavy rain
Oaklander puts up K-rails to keep homeless RVs from parking by business
'SF has lost its mojo': Mayor calls for residents to support small businesses
UC Santa Cruz grad students for pay raise
More TOP STORIES News