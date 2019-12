AccuWeather forecast: Chance of showers continues today

Temperatures:

We begin this morning with a buffet of weather issues. You'll find slick conditions from last night's showers, more scattered light showers and fog forming as the commute unfolds. Slightly milder temperatures envelop our neighborhoods, upper 40s to middle 50s.Showers become more random this afternoon and remain light. Highs reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.A better chance of more widespread showers develops tonight. The storm remains a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Expect another slick morning commute with scattered showers keeping the 1-Light ranking. The showers taper late in the afternoon tomorrow,More showers possible, especially across the North Bay Friday and slipping south Saturday. .Concord: 59/54Fremont: 60/55Oakland: 60/56Redwood City: 61/53San Francisco: 59/54San Jose: 61/55San Rafael: 57/54Santa Rosa: 56/53TODAY: Random ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Random ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Random ShowersHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Random ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Random ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Random ShowersHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Light ShowersLows: 52 - 56 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now