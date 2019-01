Accuweather Forecast: Chance of showers continues

Temperatures:

Today's storm evolves the opposite of yesterdays. The chance of showers tapers during the afternoon and evening hours. The characteristics of the storm tapered enough that I dropped our Storm Impact Scale to a 1-Light. Scattered showers contain the potential for brief and localized intense rainfall. The amounts remain light, around a tenth to a quarter inch.A slight chance of showers continues across the North Bay tonight. Expect dry and cooler conditions everywhere else.Scattered light showers continue across mainly the North Bay tomorrow. This also ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY : Today 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. HIGH SURF WARNING : Until Friday 5 p.m.Any stray showers Saturday move across the North Bay. Saturday is our driest day this weekend.Light rain moves north to south across our neighborhoods Sunday morning into the early afternoon hours. This storm also ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact ScaleConcord: 57/47Fremont: 58/48Oakland: 59/49Redwood City: 58/46San Francisco: 58/49San Jose: 59/47San Rafael: 57/47Santa Rosa: 57/44TODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 Degrees