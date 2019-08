AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers then summer heat this weekend

Temperatures:

You'll notice a few radar returns on Live Doppler 7 this morning. The air is too dry near the ground for this to an issue. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the middle 50s to middle 60s during the morning commute.Grab the sunglasses as the clouds head east this afternoon. Highs remain cooler than average, spreading from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 80s inland.Clouds return tonight with drizzle likely by tomorrow morning with a chance of light showers near the Coast and North Bay. The higher humidity keeps us mild overnight, lows in the lower to upper 60s.Saturday begins mild, humid with areas of drizzle and a shower possible near the Coast and North Bay. The chance of a shower lingers across the North Bay all day. The afternoon features increasing sunshine and breezy conditions. Highs remain well below average.Sunday features a quick return to summer warmth as highs rebound 5 to 10 degrees.Concord: 84/64Fremont: 76/64Oakland: 71/62Redwood City: 76/64San Francisco: 66/59San Jose: 79/63San Rafael: 76/59Santa Rosa: 82/57TODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly CloudyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle, Stray ShowerLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly CloudyHighs: 69 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 60 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly CloudyHighs: 82 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 60 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly CloudyHighs: 76 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle, Stray ShowerLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly CloudyHighs: 70 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 60 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny the Partly CloudyHighs: 75 - 80 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 59 - 64 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now