AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms continues

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

We begin today with lighter showers moving from southeast to northwest across all of our neighborhoods. Communities missing yesterday's rain will receive wet weather today. A mixture of mugginess and sunshine spark more showers and isolated thunderstorms with brief downpours this afternoon.No need for a jacket this morning. The high humidity and clouds keep us in the lower to upper 60s. Expect milder high temperatures this afternoon.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Our current mild and muggy pattern will persist through Thursday, but a drier air mass will move into the Bay Area on Friday, followed by a warm-up over the weekend.Concord: 77/62Fremont: 75/62Oakland: 73/60Redwood City: 74/60San Francisco: 70/57San Jose: 78/61San Rafael: 73/57Santa Rosa: 74/57TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 72 - 76TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 57 - 62 DegreesA chance of isolated light showers lingers tomorrow as the humidity remains for one more day. The chance exits south and ends during the early evening hours.