AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms continues

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today with lighter showers moving from southeast to northwest across all of our neighborhoods. Communities missing yesterday's rain will receive wet weather today. A mixture of mugginess and sunshine spark more showers and isolated thunderstorms with brief downpours this afternoon.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

No need for a jacket this morning. The high humidity and clouds keep us in the lower to upper 60s. Expect milder high temperatures this afternoon.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Our current mild and muggy pattern will persist through Thursday, but a drier air mass will move into the Bay Area on Friday, followed by a warm-up over the weekend.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 77/62
Fremont: 75/62
Oakland: 73/60
Redwood City: 74/60
San Francisco: 70/57
San Jose: 78/61
San Rafael: 73/57
Santa Rosa: 74/57

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 72 - 76
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Thursday:
A chance of isolated light showers lingers tomorrow as the humidity remains for one more day. The chance exits south and ends during the early evening hours.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
