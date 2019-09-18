AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today

We begin today with more cloud cover, higher humidity and milder temperatures, middle 50s to middle 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
Our chance of scattered showers begins primarily in the North Bay during the morning commute. The cold front responsible slides southeast across our neighborhoods today and continues the threat of scattered showers. If you receive a shower rainfall amounts will stay below a tenth of an inch. The partly sunny conditions keep us cooler this afternoon with highs in the middle 60s to upper 70s.
Drier air and cooler air arrives tonight with linger clouds and lows near 50 to upper 50s. .
Thursday:
High pressure begins to assert itself as the main player in our weather. Sunshine and calmer conditions begin a warming trend that brings us back to average levels.
We will exceed average high temperatures beginning Friday and continuing through Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 78/56
Fremont: 74/57
Oakland: 71/56
Redwood City: 75/54
San Francisco: 67/56
San Jose: 76/57
San Rafael: 75/54
Santa Rosa: 77/50
Coast:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 75 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 73 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 75 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News