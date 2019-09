AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today

Temperatures:

We begin today with more cloud cover, higher humidity and milder temperatures, middle 50s to middle 60s.Our chance of scattered showers begins primarily in the North Bay during the morning commute. The cold front responsible slides southeast across our neighborhoods today and continues the threat of scattered showers. If you receive a shower rainfall amounts will stay below a tenth of an inch. The partly sunny conditions keep us cooler this afternoon with highs in the middle 60s to upper 70s.Drier air and cooler air arrives tonight with linger clouds and lows near 50 to upper 50s. .High pressure begins to assert itself as the main player in our weather. Sunshine and calmer conditions begin a warming trend that brings us back to average levels.We will exceed average high temperatures beginning Friday and continuing through Tuesday.Concord: 78/56Fremont: 74/57Oakland: 71/56Redwood City: 75/54San Francisco: 67/56San Jose: 76/57San Rafael: 75/54Santa Rosa: 77/50TODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 75 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 73 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 75 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now