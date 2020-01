AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain begin tonight, linger through Sunday

Temperatures:

Clouds cleared overnight which leads to increasing fog and dangerously low visibility during this morning's commute. Temperatures closely mirror yesterday morning, lower 40s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco.Increasing high clouds keep the fog fading to a slow pace this morning, eventually turning to haze this afternoon. Expect a partly sunny and hazy afternoon with highs 3 to 7 degrees above average.Scattered light showers develop across the North Bay this evening and fade overnight. The more humid and milder air makes fog an issue again tomorrow morning. Lows only dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our average highs are in the middle to upper 50s!Clouds open for a bit more sunshine Saturday afternoon before showers roll across the North Bay during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs remain mild, lower to upper 60s.A better chance of rain arrives overnight Saturday through Sunday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Rainfall potential ranges from .10" in the South Bay to .50" across the North Bay.Drier air behind the rain creates more sunshine Sunday afternoon when highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.Concord: 63/51Fremont: 64/51Oakland: 61/51Redwood City: 63/50San Francisco: 60/52San Jose: 65/50San Rafael: 62/50Santa Rosa: 63/49TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 47 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now