AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain begin tonight, linger through Sunday

Clouds cleared overnight which leads to increasing fog and dangerously low visibility during this morning's commute. Temperatures closely mirror yesterday morning, lower 40s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Increasing high clouds keep the fog fading to a slow pace this morning, eventually turning to haze this afternoon. Expect a partly sunny and hazy afternoon with highs 3 to 7 degrees above average.
Scattered light showers develop across the North Bay this evening and fade overnight. The more humid and milder air makes fog an issue again tomorrow morning. Lows only dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our average highs are in the middle to upper 50s!
Weekend and Beyond:
Clouds open for a bit more sunshine Saturday afternoon before showers roll across the North Bay during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs remain mild, lower to upper 60s.
A better chance of rain arrives overnight Saturday through Sunday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall potential ranges from .10" in the South Bay to .50" across the North Bay.
Drier air behind the rain creates more sunshine Sunday afternoon when highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/51
Fremont: 64/51
Oakland: 61/51
Redwood City: 63/50
San Francisco: 60/52
San Jose: 65/50
San Rafael: 62/50
Santa Rosa: 63/49
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees
