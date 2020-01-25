AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain Saturday, linger through Sunday

Weather

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with widespread areas of fog. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.




Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain developing in the North Bay late in the day and spreading to other regions of the Bay Area overnight and into Sunday morning.

This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and will produce light rain in most areas, but heavier and steadier rain in the North Bay--especially during the overnight hours from midnight to about 6:00 AM Sunday.

We can expect partial clearing Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland. A dry and mild pattern will then settle in for virtually all of next week, with the possible exception of some spotty sprinkles in the North Bay late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 62
Redwood City 65
San Francisco 61
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 62

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Late Day Rain
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy Morning/Rainy Afternoon & Evening
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain at Night
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain Late Night
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain at Night
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds Daytime/Rain Late Night
Highs: Mid 60s

Sunday:

Morning Showers, Followed by Afternoon Clearing
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland

