AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain Saturday, linger through Sunday

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with widespread areas of fog. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain developing in the North Bay late in the day and spreading to other regions of the Bay Area overnight and into Sunday morning.This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale , and will produce light rain in most areas, but heavier and steadier rain in the North Bay--especially during the overnight hours from midnight to about 6:00 AM Sunday.We can expect partial clearing Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland. A dry and mild pattern will then settle in for virtually all of next week, with the possible exception of some spotty sprinkles in the North Bay late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.Concord 64Oakland 62Redwood City 65San Francisco 61San Jose 66Santa Rosa 62Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Late Day RainHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Cloudy Morning/Rainy Afternoon & EveningHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of FogLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain at NightHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of FogLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain Late NightHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of FogLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain at NightHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Increasing Clouds Daytime/Rain Late NightHighs: Mid 60sMorning Showers, Followed by Afternoon ClearingHighs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now