AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain Saturday, linger through Sunday

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with widespread areas of fog. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain developing in the North Bay late in the day and spreading to other regions of the Bay Area overnight and into Sunday morning.
This storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and will produce light rain in most areas, but heavier and steadier rain in the North Bay--especially during the overnight hours from midnight to about 6:00 AM Sunday.
We can expect partial clearing Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 60s inland. A dry and mild pattern will then settle in for virtually all of next week, with the possible exception of some spotty sprinkles in the North Bay late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 62
Redwood City 65
San Francisco 61
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 62
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Late Day Rain
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy Morning/Rainy Afternoon & Evening
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain at Night
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain Late Night
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds/Rain at Night
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds Daytime/Rain Late Night
Highs: Mid 60s
Sunday:
Morning Showers, Followed by Afternoon Clearing
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 60s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain Saturday, linger through Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More