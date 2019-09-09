AccuWeather Forecast: Chances of sprinkles overnight, early morning

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, especially in the South Bay, and there is a chance of overnight and early morning sprinkles--mainly near the coast and over the Santa Cruz Mountains and the South Bay.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
Tomorrow will begin with some lingering clouds and possible spotty morning sprinkles, but skies will be mostly sunny by midday. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.
After a slight warmup on Wednesday, a stronger warming trend will begin on Thursday, with inland temperatures likely to exceed 100 degrees on Friday.
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to 90 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 83
Oakland 72
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 66
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 83
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Early Morning Srinkles
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy/Early Morning Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Spotty Morning Sprinkles
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Spotty Morning Sprinkles Possible
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Spotty Morning Sprinkles
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early Morning Sprinkles
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Morning Sprinkles
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early Morning Sprinkles
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
