AccuWeather Forecast: Chances of sprinkles overnight, early morning

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, especially in the South Bay, and there is a chance of overnight and early morning sprinkles--mainly near the coast and over the Santa Cruz Mountains and the South Bay.Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.Tomorrow will begin with some lingering clouds and possible spotty morning sprinkles, but skies will be mostly sunny by midday. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.After a slight warmup on Wednesday, a stronger warming trend will begin on Thursday, with inland temperatures likely to exceed 100 degrees on Friday.Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & WarmerHighs: Mid 60s Coast to 90 InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Early Morning SrinklesLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy/Early Morning Sprinkles PossibleHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Spotty Morning SprinklesLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Spotty Morning Sprinkles PossibleHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Increasing Clouds/Chance of Spotty Morning SprinklesLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early Morning SprinklesHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Morning SprinklesLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Early Morning SprinklesHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80s