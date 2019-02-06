WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

It feels like winter this morning. Under a clear sky, we begin today dry with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Some of us will scrape thick frost. Breezy conditions near the Coast add a wind chill so dress a bit warmer than the temperatures suggests.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A deep blue and clean sky takes over this afternoon. A few clouds form but not enough to detour a great sight-seeing tour. Highs remain on the cool side of average, lower to middle 50s.

A few more clouds arrive overnight but the chill remains. Frost is likely again in many of the same areas as this morning. Lows range from near 30s degrees to middle 40s. Isolated areas of fog are possible in the North Bay Valleys and near the Central Valley

Thursday:
Mostly sunny and dry tomorrow with highs a couple degrees cooler.
The first in our next series of storms arrives Friday morning. Expect chilly showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow levels down to 3,500'.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/32
Fremont: 55/34
Oakland: 54/38
Redwood City: 54/33
San Francisco: 53/42
San Jose: 55/35
San Rafael: 53/38
Santa Rosa: 55/31

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 33 - 39 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
CHP warns of black ice on roads in Santa Cruz Mountains
Cold night in the Bay Area could bring a hidden danger to the roads
Black ice concern overnight in the Bay Area
Stunning video shows snow-covered hillsides around Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
CHP warns of black ice on roads in Santa Cruz Mountains
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
SF couple recounts rescue from Mendocino National Forest
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Cold night in the Bay Area could bring a hidden danger to the roads
Family, friends say goodbye to father of 7 killed in crash in San Francisco
SF family's new carbon monoxide detectors didn't alarm despite high levels in condo
Show More
Pres. Trump urges Americans to 'choose greatness' in State of the Union
Oakland Ed Fund's executive dir. talks about importance of celebrating African American authors
NBA announces fields for 3-Point, Slam Dunk, Skills Challenge events on All-Star Weekend
Stunning video shows snow-covered hillsides around Bay Area
Pavelski scores in overtime, leads Sharks past Jets 3-2
More News