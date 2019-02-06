Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday

It feels like winter this morning. Under a clear sky, we begin today dry with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Some of us will scrape thick frost. Breezy conditions near the Coast add a wind chill so dress a bit warmer than the temperatures suggests.
A deep blue and clean sky takes over this afternoon. A few clouds form but not enough to detour a great sight-seeing tour. Highs remain on the cool side of average, lower to middle 50s.
A few more clouds arrive overnight but the chill remains. Frost is likely again in many of the same areas as this morning. Lows range from near 30s degrees to middle 40s. Isolated areas of fog are possible in the North Bay Valleys and near the Central Valley
Thursday:
Mostly sunny and dry tomorrow with highs a couple degrees cooler.
The first in our next series of storms arrives Friday morning. Expect chilly showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow levels down to 3,500'.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/32
Fremont: 55/34
Oakland: 54/38
Redwood City: 54/33
San Francisco: 53/42
San Jose: 55/35
San Rafael: 53/38
Santa Rosa: 55/31
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 33 - 39 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
