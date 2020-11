AccuWeather forecast: Chilly air, strong winds in the Bay Area with wind advisory until 4 p.m.

Highs Sunday:

Shower chances are with us today, mainly in the South Bay Hills with less that a tenth of an inch expected. A cold low sweeps down the coast bringing strong winds and chilly air. A wind advisory has been posted until 4 p.m. for gusty northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.Some gusts could exceed 50 mph. Highs will range as much as 10 degrees below average again this afternoon for mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland.Snow will be falling in the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet with up to 15 inches for the highest peaks. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Snow will be falling in the Sierra Nevada through Sunday mainly above 4,000 feet, but up to 15 inches for the highest peaks. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 4 p.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet.Very cold morning temperatures will continue into the week as winds subside starting tonight. A Frost Advisory will be posted for Monday morning locally, with some lows dipping into the 20s for the valleys of the North Bay.This week will feature more cold mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons with afternoon highs moderating to near average by midweek.Thursday signs of change arrive with the possibility of rain arriving. More rain chances will continue into next weekend with the long range pattern remaining active.Santa Rosa 61Concord 61San Francisco 58Oakland 61San Jose 59Today: Partly cloudy, cool & windy.Highs: 55-58.Tonight: Clear & cool.Lows: In the mid 40s.Today: Partly cloudy, cool & breezyHighs: In the upper 50sTonight: Clear & coldLows: 33-40Today: Partly cloudy & breezyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Clear & coldLows: In the upper 30s to the mid 40sToday: Partly cloudy & breezy.Highs: Near 60.Tonight: Clear & coldLows: In the 30s & 40sToday: Partly cloudy, breezy & coolHighs: Near 60Tonight: Clear & coldLows: In the 30s & 40sToday: Possible showers, a partly cloudy afternoonHighs: Near 60Tonight. Clear & coldLows: 36-42Monday: A frosty start, then sunny skies.Highs: 56-60.