AccuWeather forecast: Chilly air, strong winds in the Bay Area with wind advisory until 4 p.m.

Shower chances are with us today, mainly in the South Bay Hills with less that a tenth of an inch expected. A cold low sweeps down the coast bringing strong winds and chilly air. A wind advisory has been posted until 4 p.m. for gusty northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
Some gusts could exceed 50 mph. Highs will range as much as 10 degrees below average again this afternoon for mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland.
Snow will be falling in the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet with up to 15 inches for the highest peaks. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m.
Very cold morning temperatures will continue into the week as winds subside starting tonight. A Frost Advisory will be posted for Monday morning locally, with some lows dipping into the 20s for the valleys of the North Bay.
This week will feature more cold mornings and pleasant, sunny afternoons with afternoon highs moderating to near average by midweek.
Thursday signs of change arrive with the possibility of rain arriving. More rain chances will continue into next weekend with the long range pattern remaining active.
Highs Sunday:
Santa Rosa 61
Concord 61
San Francisco 58
Oakland 61
San Jose 59
Coast:
Today: Partly cloudy, cool & windy.
Highs: 55-58.
Tonight: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the mid 40s.
North Bay:
Today: Partly cloudy, cool & breezy
Highs: In the upper 50s
Tonight: Clear & cold
Lows: 33-40
East Bay:
Today: Partly cloudy & breezy
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Clear & cold
Lows: In the upper 30s to the mid 40s
Inland East Bay:
Today: Partly cloudy & breezy.
Highs: Near 60.
Tonight: Clear & cold
Lows: In the 30s & 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy & cool
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Clear & cold
Lows: In the 30s & 40s
South Bay:
Today: Possible showers, a partly cloudy afternoon
Highs: Near 60
Tonight. Clear & cold
Lows: 36-42
Monday:
Monday: A frosty start, then sunny skies.
Highs: 56-60.
