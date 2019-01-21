WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Chilly and clear

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight lows mainly in the mid 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny and relatively mild, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. Mainly sunny and dry days will continue for the next seven days, with afternoon temperatures reaching upper 60s to near 70 degrees in some areas by the end of this week.



Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 60
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 62

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Around 60

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Around 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 60s

Tuesday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland


